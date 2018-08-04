Court orders exhumation of girl’s corpse

MANSEHRA: The District and Sessions Judge in Oghi has ordered the exhumation of the grave of a girl, who was allegedly killed in an honour-related case last week.

“The family of the girl tried to hush up the matter but we lodged an FIR and also initiated an investigation to ascertain exact cause behind the death,” Sajid Farooq, station house officer Oghi, told reporters on Friday. He said the police received information that a girl was killed and buried secretly, on which the police acted and lodged FIR. He said the family had termed it an accidental bullet fire.

The SHO said that the district and sessions judge, Ashfaq Taj, ordered the exhumation of the body on August 6.

“We are suspicious that the girl was killed in the name of honour as a boy, who was killed in Dobair area of Kohistan, nominated male members of the victim girl as killers,” said Farooq. He said the girl might have been killed after killing of the boy in Kohistan.