Rabbani terms ECP probe an eyewash

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday dubbed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s move for constitution of a panel of experts to probe the result management system.

“The letter of the Election Commission purported to be under Article 202 read with Article 218(3), Constitution, 1973, to the Secretary, Cabinet Division, to constitute an Inquiry Committee with reference to and pertaining with the failure of RTS on the July 25, 2018, is an attempt at a whitewash and is rejected,” he said in reaction to the Election Commission’s letter.

He emphasised in a statement issued here by the Senate Secretariat the terms of reference, was reported in the media, were vague, unspecific and did not touch the core issues involved in the failure of the system.

Rabbani contended the failure of RTS was brought into question the entire general election 2018, which were already marred by pre-poll rigging. The failure of the system was given arise to great political instability in the Federation.