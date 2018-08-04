NA session likely to be called on Aug 13, 14

ISLAMABAD: The session for newly elected National Assembly members will be called on August 13 or 14, said caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ali Zafar.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, Zafar said they will call a session by August 15 at any cost according to the Constitution, therefore have decided on either of the given dates.

He added first the speaker and deputy speaker will be elected, after which election for the prime minister will be held.

According to the caretaker minister, the independent candidates will be given time to join the parties of their choice. The independent candidates will have to submit asset details within 10 days after which, Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the results. As per Section 2 of Article 91 of the Constitution, National Assembly shall meet on the 21st day following the general elections. The newly elected members take oath at the first session of National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed the desire to call the National Assembly session before August 14 so that the party chief, Imran Khan, could participate in the Independence Day celebrations as the country’s prime minister.