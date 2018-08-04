SC orders Shaheen Air to bring back stranded Pakistanis in China

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned the owner of Shaheen Air on Tuesday next week in connection with Pakistanis stranded in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou.

Expressing his dissatisfaction at the official’s response the Chief Justice ordered Shaheen Air to ensure all stranded passengers are brought back to Pakistan before Monday next week. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the case at Lahore Registry on Friday.

Earlier this week Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of Pakistan passengers stranded at an airport in China.

According to details as many as 300 Pakistanis were left stranded in Guangzhou city of China after their airline flight was abruptly cancelled on July 29 last month following a dispute over payment of arrears. The sources said that the Civil Aviation Authority and Shaheen Air have to pay over Rs1.5 billion.

As hearing started the Chief Justice ordered Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Shaheen Air to ensure that all passengers are brought back to Pakistan from China before Monday. Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered Shaheen Air to submit a detailed report on future flight status of the airline in one and half hours. The top court during the hearing remarked why not owner of the airline is directed to fly to China to bring the stranded passengers back to the country.

Shaheen Air regional director informed the top court that except Saudi Airline all airlines were stopped from operation at Guangzhou airport. The Shaheen Air has been given 3pm time to fly, he further informed the court.