Kohli leads India recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: India captain Virat Kohli made Dawid Malan pay for dropping him twice with a superb maiden Test century in England as the tourists bounced back in the series opener at Edgbaston on Thursday.
India were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182-8.
But Kohli’s superb 149 took India to 274 all out, just 13 runs adrift of England’s 287.
It was the second time in the match that Ashwin had dismissed Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, in such a manner.
Kohli was on 97 when No 11 Umesh Yadav came in but the tailender kept his wicket intact.
A late cut four off Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli to his 22nd Test hundred. He then struck several stylish attacking shots, including a classic cover-drive for four off Stokes and a lofted six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Kohli farmed the strike brilliantly during a last-wicket stand of 57 with Yadav, who faced 16 balls for his unbeaten one.
Earlier, Curran’s wicket-taking burst began when Murali Vijay was lbw on review for 20.
Two balls later Curran dismissed KL Rahul for four via an ugly flat-bat drag-on.
Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (26) nicked a well-directed Curran outswinger to Malan at second slip.
India, 76 for three at lunch, lost their next two wickets on 100 with Ajinkya Rahane (15) caught in the slips off Stokes before the all-rounder bowled Dinesh Karthik for a duck.
Kohli nicked Anderson only for Malan to drop a low catch at second slip.
That was the last delivery of the over and the next ball saw all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed on nought when Cook dropped a routine first-slip chance off Stokes.
But Curran returned to have Pandya lbw for 22 with an inswinging yorker.
Score Board
TOSS: ENGLAND
ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS (overnight 285-9)
Cook b Ashwin 13
Jennings b Shami 42
Root run out 80
Malan lbw b Shami 8
Bairstow b Yadav 70
Stokes c and b Ashwin 21
Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0
Curran c Karthik b Shami 24
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13
Broad lbw b Ashwin 1
Anderson not out 2
Extras (B-9, LB-4) 13
Total (all out, 89.4 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-98, 3-112, 4-216, 5-223, 6-224, 7-243, 8-278, 9-283, 10-287.
BOWLING: Yadav 17-2-56-1; Sharma 17-1-46-1; Ashwin 26-7-62-4; Shami 19.4-2-64-3; Pandya 10-1-46-0.
INDIA 1ST INNINGS
Vijay lbw b Curran 20
Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26
Rahul b Curran 4
Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149
Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15
Karthik b Stokes 0
Pandya lbw b Curran 22
Ashwin b Anderson 10
Shami c Malan b Anderson 2
Sharma lbw b Rashid 5
Yadav not out 1
Extras (B-4, LB-11, NB-4, W-1) 20
Total (all out, 76 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-54, 3-59, 4-100, 5-100, 6-148, 7-169, 8-182, 9-217, 10-274.
BOWLING: Anderson 22-7-41-2; Broad 10-2-40-0 (3nb); Curran 17-1-74-4 (1w); Rashid 8-0-31-2; Stokes 19-4-73-2 (1nb).
ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS
Cook b Ashwin 0
Jennings not out 5
Extras (B-4) 4
Total (1 wkt, 3.4 overs) 9
Fall of wickets: 1-9.
BOWLING: Shami 2-2-0-0; Ashwin 1.4-0-5-1.
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: India captain Virat Kohli made Dawid Malan pay for dropping him twice with a superb maiden Test century in England as the tourists bounced back in the series opener at Edgbaston on Thursday.
India were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182-8.
But Kohli’s superb 149 took India to 274 all out, just 13 runs adrift of England’s 287.
It was the second time in the match that Ashwin had dismissed Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, in such a manner.
Kohli was on 97 when No 11 Umesh Yadav came in but the tailender kept his wicket intact.
A late cut four off Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli to his 22nd Test hundred. He then struck several stylish attacking shots, including a classic cover-drive for four off Stokes and a lofted six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Kohli farmed the strike brilliantly during a last-wicket stand of 57 with Yadav, who faced 16 balls for his unbeaten one.
Earlier, Curran’s wicket-taking burst began when Murali Vijay was lbw on review for 20.
Two balls later Curran dismissed KL Rahul for four via an ugly flat-bat drag-on.
Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (26) nicked a well-directed Curran outswinger to Malan at second slip.
India, 76 for three at lunch, lost their next two wickets on 100 with Ajinkya Rahane (15) caught in the slips off Stokes before the all-rounder bowled Dinesh Karthik for a duck.
Kohli nicked Anderson only for Malan to drop a low catch at second slip.
That was the last delivery of the over and the next ball saw all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed on nought when Cook dropped a routine first-slip chance off Stokes.
But Curran returned to have Pandya lbw for 22 with an inswinging yorker.
Score Board
TOSS: ENGLAND
ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS (overnight 285-9)
Cook b Ashwin 13
Jennings b Shami 42
Root run out 80
Malan lbw b Shami 8
Bairstow b Yadav 70
Stokes c and b Ashwin 21
Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0
Curran c Karthik b Shami 24
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13
Broad lbw b Ashwin 1
Anderson not out 2
Extras (B-9, LB-4) 13
Total (all out, 89.4 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-98, 3-112, 4-216, 5-223, 6-224, 7-243, 8-278, 9-283, 10-287.
BOWLING: Yadav 17-2-56-1; Sharma 17-1-46-1; Ashwin 26-7-62-4; Shami 19.4-2-64-3; Pandya 10-1-46-0.
INDIA 1ST INNINGS
Vijay lbw b Curran 20
Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26
Rahul b Curran 4
Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149
Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15
Karthik b Stokes 0
Pandya lbw b Curran 22
Ashwin b Anderson 10
Shami c Malan b Anderson 2
Sharma lbw b Rashid 5
Yadav not out 1
Extras (B-4, LB-11, NB-4, W-1) 20
Total (all out, 76 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-54, 3-59, 4-100, 5-100, 6-148, 7-169, 8-182, 9-217, 10-274.
BOWLING: Anderson 22-7-41-2; Broad 10-2-40-0 (3nb); Curran 17-1-74-4 (1w); Rashid 8-0-31-2; Stokes 19-4-73-2 (1nb).
ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS
Cook b Ashwin 0
Jennings not out 5
Extras (B-4) 4
Total (1 wkt, 3.4 overs) 9
Fall of wickets: 1-9.
BOWLING: Shami 2-2-0-0; Ashwin 1.4-0-5-1.
Comments