Kohli leads India recovery

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: India captain Virat Kohli made Dawid Malan pay for dropping him twice with a superb maiden Test century in England as the tourists bounced back in the series opener at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182-8.

But Kohli’s superb 149 took India to 274 all out, just 13 runs adrift of England’s 287.

It was the second time in the match that Ashwin had dismissed Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, in such a manner.

Kohli was on 97 when No 11 Umesh Yadav came in but the tailender kept his wicket intact.

A late cut four off Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli to his 22nd Test hundred. He then struck several stylish attacking shots, including a classic cover-drive for four off Stokes and a lofted six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Kohli farmed the strike brilliantly during a last-wicket stand of 57 with Yadav, who faced 16 balls for his unbeaten one.

Earlier, Curran’s wicket-taking burst began when Murali Vijay was lbw on review for 20.

Two balls later Curran dismissed KL Rahul for four via an ugly flat-bat drag-on.

Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan (26) nicked a well-directed Curran outswinger to Malan at second slip.

India, 76 for three at lunch, lost their next two wickets on 100 with Ajinkya Rahane (15) caught in the slips off Stokes before the all-rounder bowled Dinesh Karthik for a duck.

Kohli nicked Anderson only for Malan to drop a low catch at second slip.

That was the last delivery of the over and the next ball saw all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed on nought when Cook dropped a routine first-slip chance off Stokes.

But Curran returned to have Pandya lbw for 22 with an inswinging yorker.

Score Board

TOSS: ENGLAND

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS (overnight 285-9)

Cook b Ashwin 13

Jennings b Shami 42

Root run out 80

Malan lbw b Shami 8

Bairstow b Yadav 70

Stokes c and b Ashwin 21

Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0

Curran c Karthik b Shami 24

Rashid lbw b Sharma 13

Broad lbw b Ashwin 1

Anderson not out 2

Extras (B-9, LB-4) 13

Total (all out, 89.4 overs) 287

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-98, 3-112, 4-216, 5-223, 6-224, 7-243, 8-278, 9-283, 10-287.

BOWLING: Yadav 17-2-56-1; Sharma 17-1-46-1; Ashwin 26-7-62-4; Shami 19.4-2-64-3; Pandya 10-1-46-0.

INDIA 1ST INNINGS

Vijay lbw b Curran 20

Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26

Rahul b Curran 4

Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149

Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15

Karthik b Stokes 0

Pandya lbw b Curran 22

Ashwin b Anderson 10

Shami c Malan b Anderson 2

Sharma lbw b Rashid 5

Yadav not out 1

Extras (B-4, LB-11, NB-4, W-1) 20

Total (all out, 76 overs) 274

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-54, 3-59, 4-100, 5-100, 6-148, 7-169, 8-182, 9-217, 10-274.

BOWLING: Anderson 22-7-41-2; Broad 10-2-40-0 (3nb); Curran 17-1-74-4 (1w); Rashid 8-0-31-2; Stokes 19-4-73-2 (1nb).

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS

Cook b Ashwin 0

Jennings not out 5

Extras (B-4) 4

Total (1 wkt, 3.4 overs) 9

Fall of wickets: 1-9.

BOWLING: Shami 2-2-0-0; Ashwin 1.4-0-5-1.