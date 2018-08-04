Security beefed up ahead of Games

JAKARTA: Indonesia will deploy tens of thousands of security personnel to prevent street crime and potential terrorist attacks during this month’s Asian Games, police said Friday.

Some 40,000 troops and police officers will deployed in the capital Jakarta and Palembang in Sumatra, which are co-hosting the August 18 to September 2 Games.

Another 10,000 police officers will be on standby in Jakarta, while hundreds of CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed inside and outside sports venues.

“Preparations are going well and we are ready to safeguard the Asian Games,” national police spokesman Yusri Yunus told AFP.

Security would be tightened at public places including airports, malls, hotels and tourist spots, he added.