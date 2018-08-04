Greek police minister quits over fires disaster

ATHENS: Greece´s minister responsible for the police, Nikos Toskas, quit Friday after scores died in wildfires near Athens last month, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras´ office said.

"The prime minister has accepted Mr Toskas´ resignation," the PM´s office said in a statement. Tsipras was under pressure to sack members of his administration after the fires at the coastal resort of Mati on July 23, the deadliest in Greek history.

The death toll has climbed to 88 people, with another 40 in hospital and one still listed as missing. Nine of the injured are in a critical condition.

Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to provide adequate warning and evacuate an area frequently hit by wildfires, in addition to subsequently trying to hide the scale of the loss of human life as the disaster unfolded.