Sat August 04, 2018
Peshawar

Bureau report
August 4, 2018

CM directs PDA to allot land for judicial academy

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to allot 150 kanals land in Regi Model Town for the establishment of a judicial academy.

He said that after the merger of seven tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the importance of the judicial academy has increased. He was chairing a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority officials at the Chief Minister Secretariat, said a handout.

Minister for Finance Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak, Minister for Information Zafar Iqbal Bangash, secretaries of the local government, finance & P&D and PDA director general and other officers also attended the meeting.

