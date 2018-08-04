tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Institute of Regional Studies (ISSI) will organise a seminar ‘Crossroads of Regional Integration’ on August 6, at the ISSI Library, F-5/2, at 11:30 a.m, says a press release.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Ali Zafar will be the keynote speaker on the occasion.
