CDA issues final notice to Aleem Khan’s housing society

Islamabad : The Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday served final notice to the housing scheme of Abdul Aleem Khan, a leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and an aspirant for slot of the Punjab chief minister against violation of Building and Zoning Regulation 2005 warning him of start of criminal proceedings.

The final notice issued with signatures of Director BCS reminded Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Park View Enclave (Pvt) Ltd Abdul Aleem Khan and Chief Financial Officer Imran Anwar Bhatti that previously nine notices starting from July 19, 2017 have been issued against violation of Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 but no appropriate action was taken on behalf of the housing scheme.

“The constructions taking place inside the housing scheme required immediate approval of the building

plan and completion certificate,” the director BCS through notice CDA/Dir.BCS-II(Genl)/2018/29 said.

The notice recalled that the Islamabad High Court on different occasions had directed that CDA to implement building control in private housing societies.

The notice says that if a representative of the housing scheme fails to turn up for final hearing on August 08 along with written reply, the CDA would lodge case for start of criminal proceedings against the management for allowing construction activity without approval of the Building Control Section of CDA.

The notice says case will also be taken up as contempt of court in the Islamabad High Court. It says that the case would also be referred to Director Regional Planning CDA for cancellation of layout plan of the housing society and for other punitive actions.