Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study in UK

Islamabad : The UK government’s global scholarship programme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations has offered scholarships for master degrees for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

The applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open in Pakistan for professionals from across the country are being urged to apply for a Chevening Scholarship by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG. The applications for the 2019-20 Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 6 August and 6 November 2018 while applicants can submit their submissions online through www. chevening.org/apply and log on to the website for further details, it added.

According to details, Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds, and offers full financial support to study for a master’s degree at any UK university.

The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said, ‘Chevening Scholarship programme gives scholars a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study a fully-funded one year Master’s degree at any UK university and develop long-lasting professional and personal relationships.