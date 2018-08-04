CDA, MCI at loggerheads over transfer and postings

Islamabad : A new row has started between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) as the top MCI official has refused to accept orders of postings and transfers of the Human Resource Directorate (HRD) of the civic body, without his consent.

Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Syed Najaf Iqbal in an order on Friday conveyed to CDA management that any postings and transfers orders made by CDA regarding MCI would be violation of the provisions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act, 2015. “Therefore, no further postings and transfers orders in MCI should be made by CDA without explicit approval of MCI,” Najaf Iqbal said.

The arguments between the two sides started when HRD on Friday issued orders to give look after charge of Emergency and Disaster Management to BPS-18 official, Muhammad Attaullah. The orders regarding giving new responsibility to Attaullah were given along with postings and transfers of two other officers of CDA.

Director Estate Management Ghulam Asghar, a BPS-19 officer has been appointed as Deputy Director General Estate Management while Roshan Khan (waiting for posting) will hold charge of Director Labour Relations and his appointment is condition with decision of petition pending in the court.

The Chief Metropolitan Officer through correspondence said that MCI had already made very clear that CDA had no authority to post/transfer or give look after charge to anyone for MCI without his prior approval. “The postings and transfers orders about giving look and after charge of Director Emergency and Disaster Management stands null and void,” Najaf Iqbal said.

It is interesting to note that recently, the management of CDA had announced Eid allowance for employees of both CDA and MCI to be paid before Eidul Azha. However, so far no reaction had come from the MCI in this regard whether the Eid allowance is acceptable to them or not.