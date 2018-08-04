Landmine blast injures tribesman

PESHAWAR: A tribesman was injured in a landmine explosion in the Kaniguram area in South Waziristan tribal district, sources said. The injured person was identified as Mir Kalam, son of Maidam Khan. Some reports said he injured his hands when a toy bomb that he had found exploded. It is said he was cleaning the rusted toy bomb when the explosion took place. Mir Kalam was taken to the hospital. Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, the head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), commented in the social media that it was the 96th incident of its kind in the last two years in South Waziristan. It may be added that the PTM has been demanding expedited demining operations by the army to reduce the risk to the people in the former conflict areas.