Nadeem Abbas firing case: SC orders IGP to probe incident himself

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to hold an independent investigation into the incident of alleged firing into the and torture of policemen at the hands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Malik Nadeem Abbas Bhara and his supporters in Lahore.

The CJ was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to firing and torture incident at the apex court’s Lahore registry. He directed the IG Punjab to probe the incident completely and submit a report in this

regard.

Justice Nisar observed that the IGP is an honest man and will thoroughly probe the matter, adding that he, therefore, wrap up the suo motu proceedings. A state lawyer informed that most of the accused involved in the case had been rounded up and remanded in police custody for questioning.

The MPA-elect’s lawyer claimed the firing incident took place somewhere else, but police implicated and arrested his client along with his men. The SP concerned got registered a fake case against Abbas and his supporters due to his personal grudge, he alleged.

According to police, supporters of the PTI leader, who won a provincial assembly seat, PP-161, allegedly indulged in celebratory gunfire at his guest house. When the policemen, who were patrolling the area, attempted to stop them, the accused, along with his men, held them hostage and beat them up.

Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner

The three-member SC bench Friday also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file a reference against Afzal Bhatti over his appointment as Overseas Pakistanis commissioner after he admitted that he was not a Pakistani citizen.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing suo motu notice regarding appointment of Bhatti, who is also a board member of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), as the Overseas Pakistanis commissioner.

“I held a public office despite being a foreign national,” the Overseas Pakistanis commissioner informed the bench.

To comply with the orders, Bhatti appeared before the court and stated that he had been a “British citizen since birth”.

Upon this, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked angrily, “Pakistan is not a safe haven for plunderers, where they can loot the public money with impunity. Pakistan is not a ‘loot state’ so that whoever wants can come and loot it,” added the top judge. “The CM and PM must have appointed him,” remarked the CJ.

He ordered NAB authorities to file a reference against Bhatti and inquired about his salary.

“How much salary have you been drawing over the years? Do you know that the SC has launched a campaign to build dams and salaries from all officials above their original pay scale are being collected as donation,” he remarked and offered Bhatti to return his excessive salaries.

“Afzal Bhatti should return the salaries he received and the court will not open the NAB report,” suggested the CJ.

Bhatti said his appointment was in line with the law. According to NAB, Bhatti’s salary as the overseas commissioner was Rs550,000 per month.

During the course of hearing, DG NAB Lahore Major (retd) Saleem Shahzad informed the court that “Bhatti served as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s secretary as well as Shahbaz Sharif’s political secretary.

“Bhatti does not possess the experience required for the post of overseas Pakistanis commissioner,” added Shahzad while presenting an audit report to the court.

Shahzad explained that a selection committee had forwarded a list of three names to the then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“After Shahbaz’s approval, Bhatti was appointed overseas Pakistanis commissioner and he received per month salary of Rs0.5million,” he added.

“Will you return the amount over and above the original pay or should we send the reference to NAB?” the CJ asked.

“I challenge NAB audit report,” Bhatti replied.

On this, Justice Nisar directed National Accountability Bureau to record Afzal Bhatti’s statements and file a reference against him.