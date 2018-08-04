Sindh governor’s resignation accepted

KARACHI: The President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday accepted the resignation tendered by Mohammad Zubair as Governor of Sindh.

The Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will officiate the responsibilities as the acting governor of the province till the appointment of a full-time governor. Mohammad Zubair had tendered resignation as the Governor of Sindh on July 28. According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division dated August 3, 2018: “In terms of Article 101 (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Mr. Mohammad Zubair from the office of Governor of Province of Sindh, with effect from 2nd August, 2018. The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of the Province of Sindh shall perform the functions of the Governor of Sindh till the appointment of a new Governor”. Zubair had been Sindh governor since February 02, 2017 following appointment made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.