US reduces security aid, removes conditions

WASHINGTON: The US Congress on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act for 2019 in which it significantly reduced security assistance to Pakistan. The security aid to Islamabad that once had started from almost one billion dollar to $750 million per year has been marked down to $150 million. However, the bill has also relaxed certain conditions like action against Haqqani Network or LeT. This reduction translates into the fact that the Pentagon might not have any tools to pressurise Pakistan into taking action against militant outfits. The US had used these funds to ask Pakistan to do more for counter terror operations, especially against Haqqani Network. Lately, the Trump administration has been pushing Islamabad to help bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and reaching a deal with the Afghan government.

The NDAA 2019 was passed by the Senate by 87 to 10 votes. Last week, the House of Representatives had passed the version. The bill is yet to be signed by the president.