Drug prices frozen

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday stopped the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from increasing the prices of medicines in the country.

During a hearing of a case at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, DRAP informed the court that a policy had been formed for increase in medicine prices and all stakeholders had agreed on it.

Directing the Authority to keep prices of all medicines frozen till decision on the cases, the CJ asked it to decide within 10 weeks all pending cases of pharmaceutical companies regarding prices of drugs. The chief justice also remarked that the apex court could not interfere in policy matters of departments.

The CJ also accepted DRAP’s requested and allowed it to extend timeframe by one year for enforcement of quick response (QR) barcode on the packaging of the medicines.

An additional attorney general told the court that earlier the timeline of two years was going to expire in coming December. However, he said, more time would be required for implementation of the policy.

The court was told that the barcodes would provide all information about the batch numbers, expiry dates and the genre of medicines.

The law officer stated that 390 medicine manufacturing companies had already implemented the barcode policy. He said the complete enforcement of the barcode would help eradicate spurious medicines from the market.

The chief justice disposed of the matter and directed DRAP to finalise its policy after consultation with all stakeholders and decide all pending cases of pharmaceutical companies in 10 weeks.

The Supreme Court also directed the federal government to appoint a permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of the drug authority.

Meanwhile, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Friday ordered the Punjab Planning & Development Department to furnish complete record of the contracts awarded to private companies in mega projects during the last 10 years.

The court issued the order while hearing a suo motu notice about award of all contracts to a bunch of companies. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

During the hearing, the chief justice questioned “why only five to six companies kept getting all contracts in Punjab?

“Each big project in Punjab bears the name of few specific companies,” he highlighted while observing that if any irregularity was found in the matter the case would be sent to the departments concerned.

“We will set up a commission if need arises, to scrutinise transparency of the process of giving contracts to companies,” the top judge added.

A single company received 22 contracts worth billions in merely 24 months, the chief justice noted and ordered for submission of details of all construction contracts given over last five years.

The P&D officer told the bench that contracts of Rs70 billion had been awarded to ZKB, Rs68 billion to Habib Construction, Rs14 billion to Maqbool Construction and Rs4 billion to MAAK Sons.

An officer from Planning & Development department and representatives/counsel for Habib Construction Services, Zahir Khan Brothers (ZKB), Maqbool Construction, MAAK Sons, Reliable Engineering Services and Sarwar & Co were present in the court.

Lawyers for the companies urged the court to also direct the department to present details of all companies participated in the bidding processes. They also asked the court to summon record of the contracts awarded to National Logistic Cell (NLC).

The chief justice observed that there were serious complaints that all the contract of mega projects in the province had been awarded to these companies. “One can find these companies in every project, initiated by the Punjab government,” he added.

The chief justice directed the department to furnish within three weeks details of all contracts right from advertisement to bidding process.

Justice Ahsan told the companies’ representatives that they should not be worried if they had not done anything wrong. “Culprits would be taken to task and heroes would be lauded,” the judge added.