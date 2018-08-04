Fodder cutter chops off woman’s hands

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman lost her hands in fodder cutter in village Shirin Buthanna on Friday. A middle-aged woman was pushing fodder in the machine when her hands were chopped off by the machine. She was rushed to the THQ hospital.
BOY KIDNAPPED: A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped by the rivals in Mohallah Rathoranwala, Haveli Lakha on Friday. Ajlas Ahmed was kidnapped by M Imran alias Mani and his accomplice. The Haveli Lakha police had registered a case.
RAPE BID FOILED: A woman saved herself from being raped in village 21/1L on Friday. Sajida Bibi was alone at home when a vagabond Tahir barged into the house and tried to rape her at gunpoint. Locals gathered there when the woman raised hue and cry. Tahir fled the scene. A case has been registered.
