Fodder cutter chops off woman’s hands

OKARA: A woman lost her hands in fodder cutter in village Shirin Buthanna on Friday. A middle-aged woman was pushing fodder in the machine when her hands were chopped off by the machine. She was rushed to the THQ hospital.

BOY KIDNAPPED: A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped by the rivals in Mohallah Rathoranwala, Haveli Lakha on Friday. Ajlas Ahmed was kidnapped by M Imran alias Mani and his accomplice. The Haveli Lakha police had registered a case.

RAPE BID FOILED: A woman saved herself from being raped in village 21/1L on Friday. Sajida Bibi was alone at home when a vagabond Tahir barged into the house and tried to rape her at gunpoint. Locals gathered there when the woman raised hue and cry. Tahir fled the scene. A case has been registered.