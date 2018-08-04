Protest against kiln owners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of kiln workers staged a protest demonstration at Kamalia against kiln owners over their refusal to pay them according the Punjab government notification. The workers and their family members gathered at Thana Chowk and raised slogans against kiln owners and Labour Welfare officials.
