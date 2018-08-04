Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest against kiln owners

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of kiln workers staged a protest demonstration at Kamalia against kiln owners over their refusal to pay them according the Punjab government notification. The workers and their family members gathered at Thana Chowk and raised slogans against kiln owners and Labour Welfare officials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar