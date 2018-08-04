‘Agriculture backbone of economy’

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Sardar Tanveer Ahmad Friday said the agriculture was the backbone of our economy.

Addressing to meeting at Canal Rest House, the minister urged farmers to grow crops using modern technology.

He said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who were selling seeds, pesticides, and fertilizer to farmers at higher rates.

Later, the minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed (RA).

KILLER GETS PUNISHMENT: District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad Friday awarded life sentence to two double-murder accused.

The court awarded life term to accused Naseer and Afzaal and five-year sentence to accused Tanveer and Waqas and imposed Rs 50,000 each on them.

Accused had murdered Fayyaz and Noor Ahmad and injured Nazeer in 2013 over a land dispute in area of Rang Rang Shah police.

Accused Naseer and Afzaal were fined Rs 200,000 each.

CASH TAKEN AWAY: Locals were robbed of cash and valuables on Friday.

Muhammad Nazim of Soma area was intercepted by two bandits and deprived of his motorcycle and Rs 46,850. Three thieves entered the house of Muhammad Akhtar of Kot Heera Singh and stole valuables worth Rs 725,000.

Tariq Siddique had parked his motorcycle near a house at Freed Shah and entered the house, he found it missing when he returned. Police have registered cases.

2 WOMEN RAPED: Two women were kidnapped and raped on Friday.

A woman was waiting the bus at Chak Shaffi on Arifwala Road when accused Yaseen and his accomplices kidnapped her and raped her. Another woman of Chak 149/EB was abducted by accused Shafique and was raped. Police have registered cases.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A woman committed suicide over domestic issues in Chak 8/SP.

Rukhsana Bibi exchanged harsh words with her husband Javed and ate poisonous pills and died at the DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan.

POWER, GAS OUTAGES: Pakpattan and its adjoining areas are facing over 14 hours unscheduled power and gas loadshedding.

The locals are facing severe troubles owing to the power and gas outages and urged the higher authorities to look into the matter.

BUTCHER HELD: Police arrested a butcher on charges of selling meat of sick animals.

Police on the report of Livestock officer arrested butcher Fida Hussain and booked him over selling unhygienic neat. Police have registered a case.

DC VISITS RHC: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Numan Yusuf Friday visited Rural Health Centre Malika Hans Town.

The DC inspected the centre and expressed displeasure over poor hygienic conditions at the RHC. He asked the doctors to facilitate the patients.