Sat August 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Smuggled beetle nut worth Rs10m seized

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization of Pakistan Customs conducted a raid in SITE area on Friday and seized a huge stash of smuggled betel nut estimated to be worth more than Rs10m. Addressing a press conference, Customs Preventative Collector Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that the raid was conducted on a godown after surveillance of the area, following a tip-off. He said the godown owner was also arrested. The operation was led by Deputy Collector Anti-Smuggling Organization Muhammad Faisal. Ahmed further said that 23 tonnes of raw material and 25 tin packs of betel nut were recovered from the godown, which are estimated to be worth more than Rs10m. The godown owner, Shaikh Amir, was arrested and officials are conducting further investigation. According to Ahmed, in the past six months, seven operations have been carried out in which 500 tonnes of betel nut was seized. Last year, provision of certificate was imposed on betel nut.

