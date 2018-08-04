Sat August 04, 2018
National

August 4, 2018

Two ECOs restored

MULTAN: Punjab Health Department Friday restored services of two additional principal officers and former ECOs of district health authority Khanewal and Multan after expiry of their suspension. Dr Siddiq Saqib and Dr Ashiq Malik have been reinstated. Earlier, Dr Saqib worked as an AMS pharmacy at the Nishtar Hospital and Dr Malik as a medical superintendent.

