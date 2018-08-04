Two ECOs restored

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Punjab Health Department Friday restored services of two additional principal officers and former ECOs of district health authority Khanewal and Multan after expiry of their suspension. Dr Siddiq Saqib and Dr Ashiq Malik have been reinstated. Earlier, Dr Saqib worked as an AMS pharmacy at the Nishtar Hospital and Dr Malik as a medical superintendent.
MULTAN: Punjab Health Department Friday restored services of two additional principal officers and former ECOs of district health authority Khanewal and Multan after expiry of their suspension. Dr Siddiq Saqib and Dr Ashiq Malik have been reinstated. Earlier, Dr Saqib worked as an AMS pharmacy at the Nishtar Hospital and Dr Malik as a medical superintendent.
Comments