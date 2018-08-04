Farmer shot dead

SARGODHA: A farmer was shot dead by some unidentified accused persons in the Laksain police limits on Friday. According to the police, farmer Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Behak Lurka, was sleeping in his home when some unidentified accused persons opened firing at him. As a result, Zafar Iqbal was killed on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused persons and started investigation.