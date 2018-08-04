Villagers protest against police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Dozens of villagers Friday staged a demonstration against alleged inaction of the local police regarding arresting of killers of a man. The locals and family members of Waseem of Chak 240/GB, who was murdered the other day blocked a road when police showed reluctance in arresting the killers. The protesters ended the protest when a relevant DSP assured them of the arrest of the killers.
