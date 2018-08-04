Sat August 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Five injured over enmity

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people suffered critical bullet injuries over an old enmity at Gojra on Friday. Reportedly, Altaf of Chak 155/GB and his three accomplices shot at and injured his opponents Subhan, Shahzad, Bilal, Boota and Zeshan critically. The injured were rushed to the THQ Hospital Gojra.

