Sat August 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Man recovered from illegal confinement

JARANWALA: A bailiff of the Additional Sessions Judge Friday recovered a man from illegal confinement of the city police. Ashraf Ali of Ghulam Rasool Colony filed a habeas corpus petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Syed Shahzad Muzaffar Hamdani stating the city police had arrested his brother Amjad Ali illegally. The court appointed a bailiff that recovered Amjad from the illegal custody of the police. He was produced in the court and the court released him.

Comments

