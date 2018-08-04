Tree plantation drive opens

LALAMUSA: Anti-Terrorism Special Court Judge Shabir Ahmed Friday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of the court.

On the occasion, talking to reporters, the judge said Pakistan was facing environmental challenges and every citizen should plant saplings as a national duty.

DC chairs school’s board of governors meeting: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Chaired the board of governors meeting of the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school on Friday. Addressing the meeting, the DC said confidence of parents had increased on the school and the strength of the enrolled students had increased. ADC Finance and Planning Sadia Mehr, AC Kharian Umer Gondal, Principal Misbah Imtiaz were also present on the occasion. The DC also visited the under construction academic block and review the teaching facilities at the school. He said the DPS Lalamusa administration could also learn from the administration of the Jinnah Public School.

Walk: An awareness walk was held by Deputy Director (Agriculture Extension) Dr Irfanullah Waraich to get better crops production. Agriculture Assistant Director Dr Sajjad, Agriculture Officer Athar Latif and a large number of farmers also participated in the walk. After the walk, addressing the training session of farmers, Dr Waraich said to meet growing needs of our population, farmers needed to adopt modern farming.