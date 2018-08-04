24 vehicles stolen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Five cars and nineteen motorcycles were stolen in various parts of the city on Friday. Cars were lifted in Gujjarpura, Nawankot, Wahdat Colony, Defence B and Defence C. Motorcycles were stolen from the areas of Akbari Gate, Misri Shah, Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Naseerabad, Iqbal Town, Gulshan Iqbal, Nawankot and Sanda.
