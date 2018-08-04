Sat August 04, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Man kills wife, her father for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A man shot his wife and father-in-law dead in the name of honour in Sherakot on Friday. The victims were identified as Amna Bibi, wife of Irfan, and her father. Police said the accused Irfan had murdered his wife and father-in-law in the name of honour. They shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder case against the accused.

