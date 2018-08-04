Sat August 04, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

NA-112: LHC bars ECP from issuing winner’s notification

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing notification of NA-112 (TT Singh) poll results. From this constituency, PML-N candidate Junaid Anwar Chaudhry was declared a winner by the returning officer after re-checking of the rejected votes and counting of postal ballot papers on July 28. Defeated PTI candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq had filed a petition before the LHC, taking the plea that the RO refused to recount all the ballot papers. The court ordered for re-listing the petition on Aug 6 for hearing before any available LHC bench.

