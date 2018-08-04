SC orders rating for TV channel

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and the Medialogix illegal and ordered the Medialogix to declare the rating of an Axact TV channel till 3pm on Saturday (today).

The court ordered that the SC registrar should be informed of the compliance of the order by 3:30pm. A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued these orders while hearing a suo motu notice of the non-compliance of the apex court’s earlier order regarding the rating of the TV. The court adjourned proceedings till August 9 and ordered the Medialogix CEO to appear before the court in person.