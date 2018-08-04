B’desh student protest spurs warning against Opp meddling

DHAKA: A massive student protest in Bangladesh, sparked by the death of two teenagers mowed down by a speeding bus in the capital, has alarmed the government ahead of a general election and prompted a warning against opposition meddling.

In the latest violence, an angry crowd set a bus ablaze on Friday after it hit a motorcycle and killed the rider in heavily congested Dhaka, where traffic has been paralysed and 317 buses burnt in protests that have injured 51.Tens of thousands of uniformed students have turned out to demand a crackdown on reckless bus drivers since Sunday, when a privately run bus hit the college students, provoking fury. “We have assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled and a law will be proposed in the next session of parliament,” Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Reuters.

“But we fear the movement may turn violent as there is a conspiracy to. . . make the government inoperative. We´ll take stern action against those conspiring to exploit this by inciting the minors.”