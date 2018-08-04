Opp rejects ‘fake’ Mnangagwa victory

HARARE: Zimbabwe´s opposition on Friday rejected what it said were the “fake” results of landmark elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared victor.

The former ally of Robert Mugabe won 50.8 percent of the vote in Monday´s historic first polls since the autocrat´s ousting last year, according to the Zimbabwe Election Commission — just enough to avoid a run-off against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

Chamisa, who has lashed out at what he called “unverified fake results”, was due to give a press conference in the capital Harare on Friday but it was broken up by several dozen riot police armed with tear gas cannisters. Tense exchanges followed as police ejected journalists from the hotel, but Chamisa´s spokesman said shortly after that the press conference would go ahead.

Mnangagwa, who was chosen as Mugabe´s successor in the ruling ZANU-PF party in November after the brief military intervention that deposed him, hailed the election result as a “new beginning” for Zimbabwe. Opposition allegations of foul play had already sparked a deadly crackdown on protesters in Harare on Wednesday when troops opened fire, killing six.

Soldiers and police had cleared the city centre Thursday as the government vowed not to tolerate any more protests, but by Friday the streets and markets were crowded as usual.