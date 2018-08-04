US asks UN to blacklist Russian bank, others

UNITED NATIONS: The United States has asked the United Nations Security Council North Korea sanctions committee to blacklist a Russian bank, a Moscow-based North Korean banker and two front companies for Pyongyang´s primary foreign exchange bank, diplomats said on Friday.

The list of proposed designations mirrors new sanctions announced by the US Treasury earlier on Friday. The 15-member Security Council committee has to agree such requests by consensus. The council blacklisted North Korea´s primary foreign exchange bank, the Foreign Trade Bank, in August last year.