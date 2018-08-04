Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers and at least 50 others were wounded in clashes Friday near the Gaza border during protests, the Palestinian health ministry said. Ahmed Yaghi, 25, was killed by a sniper east of Gaza City, spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, with at least 50 others wounded by Israeli fire near the border during the day.
