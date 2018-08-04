Sat August 04, 2018
World

AFP
August 4, 2018

Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers and at least 50 others were wounded in clashes Friday near the Gaza border during protests, the Palestinian health ministry said. Ahmed Yaghi, 25, was killed by a sniper east of Gaza City, spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, with at least 50 others wounded by Israeli fire near the border during the day.

