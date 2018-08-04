Suspicious packages sent to UK hospitals

LONDON: Two men have been arrested after suspicious packages containing liquids were sent to hospitals across Britain, police said on Friday. No details of the liquids were immediately available although police said none of the packages so far had been found to contain anything hazardous. Anti-terrorist officers arrested a 29-year-old from Brent, northwest London and a 37-year-old from Harrow, Middlesex under the Malicious Communications Act on Thursday, a police statement said. They were later released on bail while inquiries continue.