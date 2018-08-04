China asks Sweden to extradite man wanted on embezzlement charges

STOCKHOLM/BEIJING: China has asked Sweden to extradite a man wanted by Beijing on suspicion of having embezzled millions of dollars and who has been on the run since 2011, Swedish court documents show. The documents seen by Reuters identify the man as Qiao Jianjun, who also goes under the name of Feng Li, stating he is suspected of breach of trust and fraud relating to the embezzlement of the equivalent of around 100 million Swedish crowns ($11 million). Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Karin Rosander declined to name the man and could not confirm the details of China´s extradition request. However, she said police arrested him on June 25 and that he was being detained in the town of Huddinge, near Stockholm. Qiao´s lawyer could not immediately be reached for a comment. However, the court documents show the lawyer appealed the decision to hold him in detention. The appeal stated that Qiao had been politically active in opposing the Chinese government and that China is “well known for serious breaches of basic human rights and summary and flawed criminal procedures”.