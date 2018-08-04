Sat August 04, 2018
World

AFP
August 4, 2018

Exiled Syrian actress who took on Assad buried in France

DOURDAN: May Skaf, a prominent Syrian actress and activist who emerged as a fiercely outspoken critic of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime after the uprising began in 2011, was buried Friday in France, where she had fled after being freed from prison.

The 49-year-old actress was found dead at her home earlier this week in Dourdan, a town southwest of Paris, where she had been living with her son. Relatives said she had died of a ruptured aneurysm. Skaf was a well-known television and theatre actress when demonstrations broke out against Assad in the wake of the Arab Spring protests of 2011.

The uprising later became a bloody civil war which has killed 350,000 people and forced millions from their homes. Skaf was arrested in 2012 and held for three days after taking part in a Damascus protest that became referred to as the “intellectuals’ demonstration”.

