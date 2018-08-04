Spain to set up migrant command centre

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday his government would set up a command centre to coordinate Madrid’s response to the migrant influx.The announcement came as Spain has overtaken Italy this year as the destination of choice for migrants seeking a better life in Europe with a crackdown by Libyan authorities making it more difficult for them to reach Italian shores. Over 23,000 people have arrived by sea so far this year with 307 dying, according to the International Organization for Migration — more than during the whole of last year. Sanchez said the centre would be staffed by security forces and emergency services personnel.