Sat August 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 4, 2018

Zarco fastest in opening practice

BRNO, Czech Republic: French Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco dominated the opening practice session for the Czech Grand Prix in Brno on Friday.

Zarco, who won two world titles in Moto2, is fifth in the drivers’ standings and still has not won in his two seasons in the elite MotoGP class. His fastest lap in the morning was 1 minute and 56.647 seconds.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) was 0.073sec behind, with Spanish championship leader Marc Marquez (Honda) at 0.181. Less than a second separated the top 13 riders.The last time Zarco was fastest in practice was before the French Grand Prix in May when he started on pole position but crashed while running second. In the four races since then, he has not finished better than seventh.

