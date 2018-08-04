Gabriel signs deal with City

LONDON: Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has signed a new deal with Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2023.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the Brazil squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia, joined City in January 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 53 matches. “I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me,” he told the club’s official website on Friday after signing the two-year contract extension. “I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because while I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person.”

“(Manager) Pep (Guardiola) had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.” Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost.”