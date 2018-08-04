Ex-NFL player Lasike to play rugby

LONDON: English Premiership club Harlequins have signed former Chicago Bears fullback Paul Lasike, who swapped the NFL for rugby union last year.

Quins announced that the 28-year-old centre will join them from US rugby side Utah Warriors. Since leaving the NFL, New Zealand born Lasike has won six Test caps for the United States scoring three tries. He played in the victory over Scotland in Texas in June.

“Playing rugby in the US and representing them at international level has been an awesome experience,” Lasike told Quins TV. “But it was an honour to be asked to join such a prestigious club as Harlequins and I am delighted to be joining.” Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard described the New Zealand-born Lasike as a player “who has enormous game-changing potential”. Quins kick off their Premiership campaign against Sale on September 1.