Karachi, Lahore advance in National U-19 Cricket

KARACHI: Ghazi Nasir’s all-round performance enabled Karachi Blues to record their maiden win when they crushed Sialkot by 161 runs in their Group B outing of the National Inter-Region Under-19 One-day Cricket tournament here at UBL Sports Complex on Friday.

Ghazi, son of football national coach Nasir Ismail, hit solid 58 off 111 balls to enable Karachi Blues to post 228 all out. Ghazi then claimed 3-17 through his fast bowling to dismiss Sialkot for 67. Ghazi came to bat when Karachi Blues were reeling at 55-6 and he shared with Ubaidullah (64) 141 for the seventh wicket stand to guide his side to a fighting total.

Ubaidullah smashed three fours from 100 balls. Adnan Haider got three wickets. Naseem Akram and Abdullah Nawaz captured two wickets each. In response, Sialkot perished well ahead of the target.

Off-spinner Saif Ali got 4-7. Nadir Shah and Ghazi Nasir claimed three wickets each.Meanwhile in Group A outing at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Quetta defeated Rawalpindi by five wickets.

Rawalpindi were skittled out for 153 in 39 overs with Mohammad Suleman Khushi top-scoring 43 off 54 balls, having hit three fours. Farhan Shafiq made 33 off 87 balls, striking three fours. Akhtar Shah got 3-29. Jehangir Khan and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets each.

In response, Quetta achieved the target with 11 balls to spare after losing five wickets in the 50-over a side game.Junaid Khan belted 43 off 52 balls, clobbering five fours. Mohammad Ibrahim made 36. Mubashir got 1-11.

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, Islamabad snatched a two-wicket win from Dera Murad Jamali after a thrilling encounter.DM Jamali posted 164 all out with Mohammad Shahid making 51 off 66 balls, hitting six fours. Shoaib Ahmed belted 27 off 46 balls which contained four hits to the fence. Zain-ul-Abdeen got 3-47.

Mohammad Sarim Ishaq and Mohammad Moosa picked up two wickets each. Islamabad raced to the target in 4.1 overs after losing eight wickets. The hero of Islamabad’s successful chase was Zahid Iqbal who remained not out on 40. Zahid struck four fours in his 67-ball responsible knock. Azan Tariq made 28 off 43 balls which featured five fours. Saeed Ahmed Junior got 4-21. Mohammad Shahid captured 2-13.

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir inflicted an upset three wickets defeat on Lahore Whites.AJK chased the 214-run target in the 48th over after losing seven wickets. The whole credit of a superb win goes to Zohaib Bukhari who batted smartly, making 116-ball 88 which has 11 fours. Hamza Ilyas chipped in with an unbeaten 43 which came off 59 balls and had five fours. Adil Sarwar was the pick of the bowlers with 4-32.

Lahore Whites were restricted to 213-7 with Mohammad Arsalan scoring 77 off 68 balls. He hit seven fours and four sixes in his fine knock.Najam Naseer and Momin Pervez got two wickets each.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Faisalabad defeated Karachi Whites by six wickets. Karachi Whites were folded for 155 in the 48th over. Sohaib Ahmed hit 51-ball 36 with six fours. Jahanzaib Sultan made 18 with two fours. Muhammad Bilal Javed got 3-15.

Faisalabad, in response, achieved the target in 27 overs after losing four wickets. Saif Ali struck 50 off 56 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Zohaib Amanat made 41 off 45 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. Maaz Bin Salman got 3-47.

In Group B outing here at National Stadium, Lahore Blues overwhelmed Multan by six wickets. Multan posted 127 all out through Mohammad Basit’s solid contribution of 40 which came off 92 balls. Nasim Shah got 4-33. Muhammad Bilal claimed 3-13. Lahore Blues raced to the target in 31st over after losing four wickets. Uzair Nasir made 32 off 77 balls, which had three fours. Muhammad Jahangir got 2-33.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Peshawar crushed Larkana by 140 runs. Peshawar accumulated 231 through Saqib Jamil (55), Amir Azmat (47) and Mohammad Haris (44) good batting. Javed Ali Khoso got 6-53. Peshawar then dismissed Larkana for only 91. Muhammad Amir, Izhar Ahmed and Niaz Khan took two wickets each.

At TMC Ground here, Bahawalpur overwhelmed Hyderabad by 53 runs. Bahawalpur posted 182 all out with Abdul Hadi scoring 92-ball 45. Mohammad Junaid made 32.Saad Khan got 3-42. Hyderabad, in response, perished for 128. Rafay Siddiqui struck 37 off 117 balls.Mohammad Faisal made 53-ball 34. Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Muzammil 2-31 and Mohammad Khaqan Bashir got two wickets each.