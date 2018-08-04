Sat August 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 4, 2018

Campbell opens four-shot lead

WELLINGTON: New Zealander Ben Campbell took a commanding four-shot lead in the Fiji International on Friday after carding a smart 66 on day two at the Natadola Bay Golf Club. It put him 11 under 133 at the halfway stage with closest challenger, Australian Andrew Dodt, at 137.

Campbell, who finished day one in a four-way tie for the lead after firing a 67 in high winds, broke away with seven birdies in his second round before dropping a stroke on the 18th. “I played really well out there,” he said. “Got off to a nice start, which was good, birdied my second hole and just played really solid, kept the ball in play. “I didn’t hit really too many bad shots out there. The putter was feeling good, chipped it well and it was just keep the ball in play, so couldn’t complain.”

