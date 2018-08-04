Emotional Murray wins tense clash

WASHINGTON: A tearful Andy Murray advanced to the ATP Washington Open quarter-finals in a three-hour marathon ending at 3:00 am Friday, then ripped organizers for putting him in such a situation.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, in his first hardcourt event after an 11-month layoff for a right hip injury, outlasted Romania’s 93rd-ranked Marius Copil 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4). The 31-year-old Scotsman won his third three-set victory in four days, having been on the court for eight hours 11 minutes in all, and he started at midnight thanks to a fourth day of rain delays.

The British star said he was unlikely to finish post-match conditioning and get to sleep before 5:30 am, ahead of a scheduled Friday quarter-final against 19-year-old Australian Alex De Minaur. After the final point, Murray went to his chair, buried his face in a towel and wept, sobbing at times, and kept his head down and face covered as he exited the court.

Former world number one Murray, now ranked 832, denied Copil on all four break chances in the first set and took a 5-0 tie-breaker lead only to drop the next seven points and squander the set, yelling at himself several times before netting a backhand to end the misery.

Murray broke to open and close the second set, then traded breaks in the sixth and seventh games on the way to a final tie-breaker.Murray hit a forehand long to fall level 3-3, then slammed his racquet to the court, recovered it and hit three winners to reach match point, winning when Copil netted a backhand.

If his body can take it, Murray plays for a semi-final spot in Friday’s last match against 72nd-ranked De Minaur, who pulled two upsets Thursday after rain, dumping US 11th seed Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-5 and South Korean eighth seed Chung Hyeon 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Third-ranked defending champion Alexander Zverev took bragging rights in his sibling rivalry, beating 15th-seeded older brother Mischa 6-3, 7-5 in their first ATP meeting. Mischa was nearly in tears at the start at a family dream come true.

Next up for Alex will be Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, who dispatched Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

US second seed John Isner was ousted by 152nd-ranked compatriot Noah Rubin 6-4, 7-6 (8/6). Ninth-ranked Isner, fatigued after a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon and an Atlanta title run, blamed his low-energy outing on his workload. Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka, nagged by a right leg injury, lost to Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the companion WTA event.

ATP and WTA Washington Open results (x denotes seeding):

Men 3rd rd: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x10) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x15) 6-3, 7-5

David Goffin (BEL x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) 6-0, 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x16) bt Noah Rubin (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x9) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Chung Hyeon (KOR x8) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Denis Kudla (USA) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x6) 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5)

Andy Murray (GBR) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

2nd rd: Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Andrey Rublev (RUS x16) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Noah Rubin (USA) bt John Isner (USA x2) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Women 2nd rd: Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) walkover

Zheng Saisai (CHN) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 6-4, 6-4

Allie Kiick (USA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Donna Vekic (CRO x7) bt Fanny Stollar (HUN) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (15/13)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-2, 6-1, Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x8) bt Jen Brady (USA) 7-5, 6-2

Magda Linette (POL) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.