LDA reply sought in Safma case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to furnish its reply to a petition filed by South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) against sealing of its office by the authority.

Advocate Saiful Malook appeared on behalf of SAFMA’s secretary general Imtiaz Alam and argued that organisation was the only training institution for journalists in South Asia. He said training institutions and libraries situated in residential areas could not be sealed under the LDA rules. He said the LDA’s move to seal the SAFMA office was an attempt to stifle freedom of press in the country and it was done without any legal justification. He requested the court to direct the LDA to de-seal SAFMA office immediately.