‘Pakistan has highest bottle feeding rate in South Asia’

Lahore: World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is celebrated every year from August 1 to August 7 across the world to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies.

This year the theme of WBW is “Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding has a multitude of benefits for women and children, regardless of whether they live in a rich or poor household. As per Lancet, a reputable medical journal, breastfeeding saves lives and improves health. As a perfectly adapted nutritional supply, breast milk is the ultimate personalised medicine which may save about 820,000 lives a year, 87 per cent of them infants under 6 months of age. It also helps prepare children for a prosperous future. Longer breastfeeding is associated with higher performance on intelligence tests among children and adolescents.

Despite the high cultural acceptance for breastfeeding in Pakistan, the country has the highest bottle-feeding rate and lowest exclusive breastfeeding rate in South Asia. The percentage of exclusively breastfed children in Pakistan has remained static, with just a microscopic increase evident over the last seven years.

According to the Demographic Health Survey, this percentage has risen only from 37.1 per cent in 2006-07 to 37.7 per cent in 2012-13. However, when it comes to the bottle-feeding race, Pakistan has no close competitors; bottle-feeding rate has risen from an already undesirable 32.1 per cent in 2006-07 to a alarmingly high 41 per cent in 2012-13.

Pakistan was among the 118 countries which had voted in favour of adopting international code of marketing of breast milk substitutes during the World Health Assembly in May 1981. However, the legislation came very late in Pakistan when “The Protection of Breast-Feeding and Child Nutrition Ordinance, 2002” (XCIII Of 2002) was passed on October 26, 2002, and Pakistan became one of the 42 countries with legislation to adopt most of the articles of the Code. Currently, all provinces have adopted/passed provincial laws for protection and promotion of breastfeeding. However, implementation of these laws is still a dream.