FDE schools to celebrate I-Day for a week

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided that all government educational institutions it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory will carry out the week-long Independence Day activities to highlight the history and struggle for the country’s creation.

Directions have been issued to all schools and colleges in this respect, an official told ‘The News’. The schools and colleges are currently closed due to the two months summer vacation. They will resume classes on August 13 (Monday).

The official said all students and teaching and non-teaching staff members would participate in the Independence Day celebrations to be held in their respective educational institutions from August 14 to August 21. He said the heads of schools and colleges had been told to ensure the attendance of students and staff members in such activities.

The official said the educational institutions would hold the national flag hoisting ceremony, special morning assemblies, speech competitions, singing of patriotic songs, and drawing and painting shows, tableaus and other events of their choice on the Independence Day.

He said all educational institutions had been bound to conduct a special Independence Day on August 14 (Tuesday), while the date and venue for the programme to formally close the Independence Day celebrations would be announced afterwards.

The official said the FDE had made G-10/4 Islamabad Model College for Girls Associate Professor Shazia Wazir and F-10/4 IMCB Assistant Professor Dr Sher Ali focal persons for the purpose.

He said heads of all schools and colleges had been told to email the week-long Independence Day programme reports along with pictorial evidence to the focal persons’ accounts soon after the celebrations were over.