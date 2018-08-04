Punjab police to contributeto dams building: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has said that to overcome water scarcity, construction of dams is the need of the hour.

Keeping in view the intensity of problem, the officers of Punjab police will deposit their two-day salary while officials will deposit one day salary in accounts opened by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for the construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams. The total sum of amount deposited by 184,000 officers and officials of Punjab police would be Rs 124 million approximately.

The IG said that Punjab police always took initiative for public service whether it was fighting terrorism, floods, earthquakes or other natural calamities. Likewise, Punjab Police will make their contribution individually and collectively, as other institutions did, for the construction of new dams in the country. He said that professionals from all the fields should contribute to the cause so that new dams are constructed as soon as possible to overcome the problems being faced in the development of country due to water shortage. He said, “Pakistan is facing ‘water terrorism’ at the international level. We need to build more dams without any delay.”