Hot spell forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was only recorded at Parachinar and Dir. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Dadu at 44°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 26°C and humidity level was 63 per cent.